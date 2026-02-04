Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Scarlett Johansson in Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Exorcist’

Chiwetel Ejiofor has joined the cast of Mike Flanagan’s “The Exorcist” as the “Haunting of Hill House” filmmaker rounds out his ensemble.

Ejiofor reunites with the director following their collaboration on “The Life of Chuck,” which won the People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the film, which is an all-new take on “The Exorcist” and not connected to 2023’s dud “The Exorcist: Believer.” Jacobi Jupe and Diane Lane are also set to star in the film, which is being produced by Blumhouse-Atomic Monster and Morgan Creek Entertainment for Universal Pictures.

Flanagan will write, direct and produce via his Red Room Pictures banner.

“The Exorcist” is set to shoot in New York City and will be released theatrically on March 12, 2027.

Alexandra Magistro will also executive produce for Red Room Pictures. David Robinson produces for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Jason Blum and Ryan Turek serve as producer and executive producer for Blumhouse-Atomic Monster.

Ejiofor is best known for his BAFTA-winning, Academy Award-nominated performance as Solomon Northup in “12 Years a Slave,” as well as roles in “Doctor Strange,” “The Martian,” “Children of Men,” “American Gangster,” “Inside Man” and “Love Actually.” His recent work includes “The Old Guard 2” for Netflix, “Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” and “Venom: The Last Dance.”

As a filmmaker, Ejiofor’s directorial debut “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim, and his sophomore feature “Rob Peace,” which he wrote, directed and starred in, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and received a NAACP Image Award nomination.

Ejiofor is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin, Premier PR, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.