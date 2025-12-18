As TheWrap first reported last December, Chris Evans is suiting back up to return as his beloved Captain America in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

His comeback as Steve Rogers was revealed after a theatrical teaser for the film was shared online. The Thursday clip shows Steve holding his iconic suit before the scene switches over to show him holding a baby, a possible hint that he’s now a father.

The film will hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2026, per the teaser’s time clock.

As fans know, Rogers retired and passed his shield over to Falcon (Anthony Mackie) at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” trading his life as a superhero for a forever with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter.

Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers in avengers doomsday

Credit john.official. ly pic.twitter.com/Rt8aqvAJxA — Chris Evans fan page UK 🇬🇧 (@chrisevansfanuk) December 18, 2025

TheWrap was ahead of the news back in December 2024. The highly anticipated sequel will also star Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, though details about Evans’ involvement weren’t shared at the time.

Evans recently made a brief MCU return in this summer’s “Deadpool & Wolverine” — but as his character Johnny Storm from Fox’s “Fantastic Four” movies, not as Captain America.

The actor first appeared as the super-soldier in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and reprised the role in the sequels “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War,” in addition to starring in four “Avengers” movies.

The Russo Brothers, who directed both Evans and Downey Jr. in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” are also returning to direct “Avengers: Doomsday” and its direct sequel “Avengers: Secret Wars.”