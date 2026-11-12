Chris Hemsworth Burgled: Armed Men Steal 3 Cars From Australia Home

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Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky’s Australian home was burgled earlier this week when four armed and masked men stole three cars from their garage in the middle of the night.

The cars — a BYD electric vehicle, Ram truck and Ford Ranger Raptor Ute — were reportedly recovered and returned after a Northern Rivers police investigation. They were called to the scene early Wednesday.

“Officers attended and were told four unknown people had entered the property and stole three vehicles earlier that day,” police told local media. “No injuries were reported.”

Pataky, a Spanish actress and model known in the U.S. for her work in the “Fast & Furious” film franchise, was reportedly asleep in the home at the time of the crime. She was awaken by barking dogs around 2 a.m. local time but went back to sleep without investigating. In the morning, the vehicles — parked with the keys inside — were gone.

CCTV cameras the next morning reportedly showed the four men jumping their property’s fence while wearing balaclavas; two of them wielded knives.

Two of the cars were recovered later Wednesday, one an hour’s drive from Hemsworth’s home and the other two hours away, according to 7News. TMZ reported that the third vehicle was recovered Thursday.

Hemsworth relocated his family of five from Los Angeles back to Australia some years ago, explaining in a 2016 interview that in L.A., “We were living shoulder to shoulder in the suburbs and thought that’s not how we want our kids to grow up. Moving to a kind of farm setup back here on the coast in Australia has been the best thing.”