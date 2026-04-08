‘Extraction 3’ a Go at Netflix With Chris Hemsworth, Director Sam Hargrave Returning

Tyler Rake lives.

Chris Hemsworth has closed a deal to return as the nearly indestructible Rake in “Extraction 3,” once again for Netflix and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Director Sam Hargrave, who helmed the previous two installments, will also be back, as will co-stars Idris Elba and Golshifteh Farahani.

David Weil, a regular AGBO collaborator on their “Citadel” series (and its related spinoffs), will pen the script for the new sequel. Joe Russo wrote the previous two entries.

The first “Extraction,” released in 2020, was a certifiable hit for the streaming giant and the ending, which saw Rake ostensibly die, was hastily retconned to give him a new lease on life. “Extraction 2” followed in 2023 and a television series, set in South Korea, called “Tygo” is also in the works at Netflix. Don Lee, Lee Jin-wook and Lalisa Manoba star in the show. There’s also an additional spinoff with Omar Sy in development.

Both of the earlier films appeared on Netflix’s Most Popular English Films list.

Joe and Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco and Ari Costa will produce through AGBO, while Hemsworth and Benjamin Grayson will produce for Wild State along with Hargrave, Patrick Newall, Eric Gitter and Peter Schwerin. Steven V. Scavelli is serving as executive producer.

The franchise is based on the graphic novel “Ciudad” by Ande Parks, from a story by Ande Parks and the Russos, with illustrations by Fernando Leon Gonzalez.

“Extraction 3” is expected to film this summer after Hemsworth completes work on crime thriller “Kockroach.” He recently starred in Amazon MGM Studios’ “Crime 101,” which just hit the Prime Video platform.

Hemsworth is repped by CAA, Elba by WME and The Artists Partnership, Farahani is repped by CAA and Agence Adequat and Hargrave by WME.