Christopher Nolan Highlights Complex ‘Odyssey’ Shoot in New Featurette

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is fast approaching. And after what seems like an eternity of secrecy, new details about the movie’s complicated production are finally coming to light.

Ahead of the movie’s July 17 release, Universal has unleashed a new featurette about the physical production of the movie, which is truly staggering. Watch it below.

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“’The Odyssey; is a massive story and that’s a really exciting challenge to take on,” Nolan said in the featurette, as clips played of the massive production moving between countries and into inhospitable locales.

“This is definitely the biggest movie I’ve ever done in my career. I feel like we’ve made six or seven movies and in a sense we did – every single chapter of this adventure was in a different location that posed a different challenge,” said Matt Damon, who plays Odysseus.

Later in the featurette, Damon said, “Every location we went to, I would get to there and start laughing like, Who thought you should shoot a movie here?”

And the footage in the featurette really does underline what a huge undertaking this whole thing was, as you watch dozens of crew members toiling through uneven terrain and entire structures being built and dismantled in truly unbelievable places.

“One of the things I like about shooting on location is we’re moving countries every couple of week, it gives you this incredible momentum. The issue on this film is we’re shooting in extraordinary places that were hard to get to, hard to shoot in,” said Nolan. And you can tell!

At one point Robert Pattinson jokes that on most movies, base camp is a few feet away but on “The Odyssey” it was a 45-minute-long hike, usually while you are in full costume. That’s the Nolan difference!

Or as Damon said, “There’s a reason we call these things odysseys. This is ‘The Odyssey’ and it really is a journey through all of these incredible places and is hopefully something that really profoundly entertains and moves people.”

“The Odyssey” arrives in theaters on July 17.