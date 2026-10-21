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Chris Pratt Says Marvel Has Taken ‘Hard Action’ on Star-Lord’s Return

“So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting,” the actor adds

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Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. © 2022 MARVEL.
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Chris Pratt said that Marvel Studios has taken “hard action” on Peter Quill/Star-Lord’s return to the MCU.

“I have a great relationship with Kevin [Feige] and Lou [D’Esposito], and there have been … ongoing conversations about how we make good on that promise and also hard action taken to make sure that we make good on that promise,” Pratt told  The Bingeworthy podcast while promoting the second season of “The Terminal List.”

He added: “So yeah, you’ll see Star-Lord again, which is very exciting, but I’m not at liberty to say when that’s going to be, but he’s not going anywhere.”

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

At the end of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” the film’s post-credits tag made it explicitly clear that “The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return.”

Chris Pratt, Kevin Feige and Jon Favrear attend the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation's Pioneer Dinner Honoring Kevin Feige at The Beverly Hilton on Sept. 30, 2026 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
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The end of the film saw the original Guardians go in several different directions, however. Peter notably headed back to Earth to find his grandpa; Mantis left in an effort to find some independence and get to know herself as an individual; Gamora went back to her new Ravager family; Nebula and Drax basically became the co-presidents of Knowhere; and Rocket took over as the Guardians team leader, working alongside the new members.

The movie’s final message was certainly eye-catching, as “The Legendary Star-Lord” is actually the name of a short-lived comic run written by Sam Humphries with art by Paco Medina and released in 2015. It followed Quill and his adventures after he left the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Though, where Star-Lord will actually end up remains to be seen.  Could he make a cameo in “Avengers: Doomsday” or even “Avengers: Secret Wars?” Only time willl tell.

“The Terminal List” Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on Oct. 21.

Keira Knightley and Luke Thompson (Credit: ITV)
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Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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