Christina Ricci revealed that her former “Mermaids” co-star Cher hasn’t spoken to her in nearly 30 years, claiming the music legend and Oscar winner has held a “grudge” over a snub from her youth.

The “Yellowjackets” star opened up about her lack of relationship with Cher during Tuesday’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen that the singer was “still mad at me.”

“She holds a grudge,” Ricci said. “Well, when I was 19, I did some Rolling Stone thing and they interviewed her – maybe it wasn’t Rolling Stone, might’ve been Première. But they interviewed her and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me.”

As Ricci went on, she noted that Cher, who played her on-screen mother in the 1990 family dramedy that also marked Ricci feature film debut, reached out and left her a voicemail, in which she allegedly accused journalists of trying to get the “worst things” out of her and apologized for the situation.

Why Christina Ricci and Cher lost touch… #WWHL pic.twitter.com/cZgCeN7oUn — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) November 18, 2026

“I was 19. And so, I didn’t return that message,” Ricci said, explaining that she was “pretty sure” Cher was mad at her for never acknowledging the apology. “Because I’ve reached out to her since and have gotten radio silence.”

Nonetheless, Ricci maintained that she still “adore[s]” Cher, noting that she even understands why the pop sensation is upset with her.

“And I absolutely 100% can imagine being Cher and being like, ‘Oh my god, they misquoted me and I’m going to call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me,’” she told Cohen. “And the gall of that young person to not return the call and be like, ‘Oh my god, Cher, it’s OK. I love you so much.’ Like, I would be so pissed. I get it.”

In “Mermaids,” Cher played unconventional single mother Mrs. Flax, who relocates with her two daughters (played by Winona Ryder and Ricci) to a small Massachusetts town in the 196os. There, the family’s bonds are tested thanks to a number of events and relationships, which include a suitor played by Bob Hoskins.

“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” airs Sunday through Thursday at 10:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.