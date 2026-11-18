Florence Pugh clapped back at fans speculating online whether she has had any cosmetic surgery work done recently.

Following an appearance at the Elle Women in Hollywood event on Monday, commentators online began commenting on the Marvel actress’ appearance and wondering what’s changed. One video shared side-by-side photos to compare apparent differences in Pugh’s face. Shortly after it was posted, the “Dune: Part Three” and “Avengers: Doomsday” star commented underneath laying out the facts.

“Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. Body’s and faces change. It’s not that deep,” Pugh wrote. “The fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing. Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever.”

But the actress didn’t stop there as comments continued. Wednesday morning, Pugh posted a long message to her Instagram where she said it was “stressful waking up and have thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can’t even comprehend.”

“What the f–king hell guys, I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to,” Pugh wrote. “Yes I’m disturbed. For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again. I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone to f–k off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so.”

Pugh made it clear in her post that she had never used Ozempic or had any kind of face surgery done. She added that nobody gets to tell her that her nose is anything but her own and that she has “always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!”

“Here’s the truth, I turned 30 and my New Year’s Resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull up in the gym,” Pugh said. “It’s funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the Governors Awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body.”

She added: “Let’s use this moment as a moment of self reflection. If you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let’s start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it? And it’s okay to admit to yourself that it comes from something deeper. I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at the situation that’s being projected on to us. It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.”

Here is Pugh’s full message to both her fans and critics following the comments: