Robert Pattinson, fresh off his James Bond casting, teased a shade of “eroticism” in his “Dune: Part Three” performance, noting that he does not think the antagonistic Scytale is actually all that “psychotic” in the end.

Pattinson is one of a handful of new cast members set to play major roles in “Dune: Part Three.” He stars in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film as Scytale, a member of a secretive, genetically altered group of humans who has the ability to change his shape and appearance. In “Dune: Part Three,” he helps mastermind and execute a covert plot to overthrow Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet).

“I remember when Denis sent me a text like, ‘Hey, can I get on the phone with you about something?’ I immediately looked up what characters haven’t been used in the ‘Dune’ universe yet, and I saw Scytale,” Pattinson shared in a recent Fandango interview with the “Dune: Part Three” cast. “I was like, ‘Oh, if it’s that one, that’s such a good part!’”

Questioned about the role’s apparent madness, the actor argued on behalf of his “Dune: Part Three” villain.”I don’t really think he’s psychotic,” he said. “He’s an operator and he just has different goals to what everyone else has. He’s essentially on the side of what he thinks is justice.”

Pattinson noted that his character sees himself as a “cog in a machine” who finds a thrill in the “agency” of trying to assassinate Chalamet’s Paul.

“He’s kind of enjoying it and liking feeling the emotions of different characters he can embody,” the actor teased of his character’s shape-shifting abilities. “There’s a kind of almost eroticism to it. If you’re just embodying someone, just purely sensually, it’s kind of neither good nor bad. It’s just experience.”

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Pattinson went on explain why he does not find it hard to “have empathy for characters who are psychotic,” arguing that’s just “being an actor.”

“You can appreciate everyone’s good and bad side from a distance and as an abstract,” he explained, adding with a laugh, “There is something kind of psychotic about that.”

While he would not share much about the plot of “Dune: Part Three” or the twists and turns of Scytale’s role in it, Pattinson was asked how many different versions of his character audiences will see in the film.

“Quite a lot. It’s very cool,” Pattinson responded. “It was such a fun part to play.”

“Dune: Part Three” marks the first collaboration between Pattinson and Villeneuve, but it will not be the last. On Monday, Pattinson was cast as the next James Bond. He will make his screen debut as 007 in a film directed by Villeneuve and written by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

“Dune: Part Three” is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 18.