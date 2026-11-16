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Robert Pattinson has been thinking about playing James Bond for a long time, but he said 14 years ago that he would never want to play the iconic, fictional MI6 agent as a “fresh-faced” kid.

“I’d definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years,” the actor, then 26, told Vanity Fair all the way back in 2012. “There’d be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let’s get a fresh-faced Bond.’ That would be the worst idea in the world.”

“After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent [him] as some young posh kid,” Pattinson explained. “Or, if [he] was, I’d have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I’d have to do the first film with one arm or something.”

It has not quite been 20 years since the actor made those comments, but it seems as though Pattinson has more or less gotten his exact wish. Now 40, the “Primetime” star has been cast to play 007 in Amazon MGM’s next James Bond film, which will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

The movie will mark a reunion between Villeneuve and Pattinson, who collaborated together for the first time on this year’s “Dune: Part Three,” which is set to be released in theaters on Dec. 18. “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight has been tapped to write the script for Villeneuve and Pattinson’s first Bond film.

The announcement of Pattinson’s 007 casting was made on Monday, the 20th anniversary of the U.K. theatrical release of Daniel Craig’s first Bond film, 2006’s “Casino Royale.” In a statement released on Monday, Pattinson made his excitement to play the iconic British spy character very clear.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, [producers] Amy [Pascal], David [Heyman], Tanya [Lapointe] and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Villeneuve and Pattinson’s Bond film will be the franchise’s first installment since 2021’s “No Time to Die,” which brought Craig’s run as 007 to an action-packed, bittersweet conclusion.

Pattinson’s casting on Monday comes after years of speculation about who would be chosen to take up the 007 mantle after Craig. According to reports, he was officially cast as Bond following a round of screen tests in late October, which also saw frequently named candidates like Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and “Slow Horses” star Jack Lowden make their own bids for the role.

Pattinson was a late addition to the Bond race. A brief, unexpected production pause on “The Batman: Part II” reportedly gave the actor the window of time necessary to screen test for the role. The rest, as they say, is now history.