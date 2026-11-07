Batman as Bond? Robert Pattinson Screen Tested for 007 Role

“The Batman” headliner Robert Pattinson has also screen tested for the role of James Bond, TheWrap has learned.

The superhero star joins fellow 007 hopefuls Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O’Connor in the fight for the part. Screen tests began two weeks ago.

Pattinson is having a hell of year, as he most recently starred in A24’s “Primetime” and has possible Oscar buzz for his performance as Chris Hansen, host of the hidden-camera series “To Catch a Predator.” But that’s not all. Let’s not forget his turn as Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s billion-dollar smash-hit “The Odyssey,” which made him the meme champion of the summer for his “get these beggars out of here!” line delivery. He also has Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part 3” on the horizon, which opens on Dec. 18.

Pattinson also had another hit with A24, “The Drama” co-starring Zendaya, and is currently back to work as Bruce Wayne in “The Batman: Part 2,” soon to resume production back in London.

The intense interest around the casting rumors is a reminder of the staying power of the 64-year-old spy franchise, underscoring why Amazon paid $20 million for full creative control. With the tech titan keen to build out a universe of programming around this world, the stakes are high for a successful re-introduction of James Bond.

And Pattinson isn’t the only late addition being mentioned for casting. It’s said Nicholas Hoult, best known for “Superman,” “Nosferatu,” “The Great” and “Skins,” also reportedly screen tested for the 007 part.

The next Bond movie will be the first installment since longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control of the franchise to the studio. The aforementioned Villeneuve is set to direct the first new movie of the franchise since Daniel Craig’s farewell in 2021’s “No Time to Die.”Additionally, Amazon MGM Studios hired “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight to write the screenplay for the 26th James Bond film.

Amazon MGM Studios had no comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.