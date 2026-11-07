Adam Driver Confirms He Won’t Return for Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ Reboot: ‘Best of Luck’

Adam Driver confirmed that he will indeed not be returning for the upcoming “Girls” reboot, following the series creator’s less than favorable recount of her experience with him on set.

Lena Dunham reunited with the original “Girls,” Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet, to announce a five-episode reboot filming 10 years after the end of the HBO comedy. It’s set to go into production next year.

Andrew Rannells was also set to return as Hannah (Dunham)’s gay ex-boyfriend Elijah, but there was no word of who else from the original series would step back into their character’s shoes.

Dunham’s 2026 memoir “Famesick” was a slight indication that maybe Driver, who played Hannah’s toxic boyfriend Adam Sackler in the 2010s comedy, would not make an appearance.

CinemaBlend asked the “Marriage Story” actor directly if he would sign on for the reboot in an interview published Friday.

“Nope, but I wish them the best of luck,” Driver confirmed.

Dunham wrote in “Famesick” that she had a complicated relationship with Driver. She alleged that he once “hurled a chair at the wall” near her and was at times “verbally aggressive” on set of “Girls.” She also noted that she has not spoken to Driver since the HBO seires ended in 2017.

The “Girls” creator said in an interview with People that she felt like she “had two different relationships” with Driver, “one that kind of played out in our scenes together and one that played out in life.”

“It never entered my mind to say, ‘I am your boss, you can’t speak to me this way,’” Dunham said in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year. “And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that’s what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that.”

During press for his film at Cannes, Driver responded that he had no comment for Dunham’s claims and that he was “saving it all for my book.”

The “Girls” five-episode reboot will start production next summer. There are no additional details on the plot or additional cast who may return, outside of the four girls and Rannells.