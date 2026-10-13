‘Girls’ Returns for Limited 5-Episode Run 10 Years After Series Finale With Original Cast

The “Girls” are back.

Ten years after the HBO series following the twenty-somethings ended, Lena Dunham will reunite the original cast for a limited five-episode run on HBO.

“Can we still call it ‘Girls’? Because we’re like old as f–k,” Dunham asked her co-stars in a social video tied to the announcement Tuesday.

The series is set to begin production in summer 2027, a decade after the Season 6 finale. Judd Apatow will return to executive produce the series. Notably, Jenni Konner, who was an executive producer and co-showrunner on the HBO series, will not be back.

The reunion will bring back the original four girls, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Dunham as their characters from the hit HBO series with Andrew Rannells also returning. No word on whether Adam Driver, Christopher Abbott or Alex Karpovsky will make an appearance in the limited run.

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“We always said we would only return to ‘Girls’ if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day,” Dunham wrote in a statement.

“Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop,” she added. “It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together… and the chance to wear yellow mesh…”

In the social video announcing the series, Dunham asked her co-stars if they were free next summer. All of the girls said they are in with Rannells tagging along, too.

“As long as it’s not too much of a commitment, I’m not doing a year,” Kirke said as she lit her cigarette.

“Girls” premiered on HBO in 2012 and ran for six seasons at the network until 2017. Dunham starred as Hannah with Williams as Marnie, Mamet as Shoshanna and Kirke as Jessa.

“We’re thrilled to have Lena turn her gaze from the tumult of one’s twenties to the milestone of turning forty. To say the world has changed since we last saw Hannah, Marnie, Shoshanna, Jessa and Elijah is a massive understatement, but we know fans – old and new – will be happy to see how they’ve grown and relieved to see that they’re still the ‘Girls’ we knew way back when,” said Amy Gravitt, head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

Over the course of its run at the network, the series received 19 Emmy nominations and two wins, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series.

Dunham served as a co-showrunner with Konner, but the duo ended their professional relationship with one another and have not spoken since. The writer and star opened up about their relationship in her memoir “Fame Sick,” which was published this summer.