Amazon MGM Studios Paid EON $20 Million for Its Stake in James Bond Franchise

Eon Productions, the company controlled by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and known for the long-running James Bond franchise, has filed an earnings report in England. And as part of that report, it has been revealed that Amazon MGM Studios paid $20 million for its stake in the 007 franchise.

The mention of the price tag appears in a document labeled “Eon Productions Limited – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2024.” Early on in the report, it states, “Looking ahead, a significant strategic shift is anticipated following the post-year-end sale of the Group’s interest in the Bond franchise, subsidiaries and related assets. This divestment marks a significant change in the Group’s direction. The core focus going forward will be the continued investment in smaller-scale films and independent productions.”

Later on, the report states, “On 20 February 2025, the company entered into an agreement for the sale of its interest in the Bond franchise, all associated assets as well as its subsidiary companies, B24 Limited and B25 Limited. The total consideration for the sale amounted to $20 million (USD).” B24 Limited and B25 Limited, by the way, were the James Bond films “Spectre” (released in 2015) and “No Time to Die” (released in 2021).

According to the document, the arrangement happened almost a month before news of the sale broke.

Other properties controlled by Eon Productions, which was started in 1961 by producers Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli and Harry Saltzman as they sought partners for the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” include “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” A remake is said to be in the works at Amazon MGM Studios.