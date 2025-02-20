James Bond Shakeup: Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson Cede Creative Control to Amazon MGM Studios

Amazon MGM Studios, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond IP rights, under which Wilson and Broccoli will cede creative control of the franchise to Amazon. All three parties will remain co-owners of the long-running series, but this marks one of the biggest creative shifts in James Bond history.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed on Thursday.

The franchise has been in the hands of creative individuals since Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman purchased the rights to Ian Fleming’s novels in 1961. After Broccoli died, his daughter, Barbara, took over alongside his stepson Michael G. Wilson.

“My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli,” Barbara said in a statement. “I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of ‘No Time to Die’ and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

“With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future,” Wilson added.

There had been rumblings that Broccoli and Amazon MGM Studios were at an impasse over how to move forward after Daniel Craig departed the franchise with 2021’s “No Time to Die,” as the series must now start anew with a new Bond.

Amazon gained distribution rights to the James Bond films when it purchased MGM in 2022, but since that time, Broccoli and Wilson maintained creative control. That will no longer be the case moving forward.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. “We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world.”

The Bond franchise so far spans 27 films since 1962’s iconic “Dr. No,” with Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan and Craig all playing the lead role.