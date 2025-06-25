Denis Villeneuve to Direct Next James Bond Film

The “Dune” director will helm the first 007 film under Amazon MGM’s creative control

Denis Villeneuve in London, 2025 (Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Denis Villeneuve in London, 2025 (Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Amazon MGM has selected “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve as the director of the 26th James Bond film, which will also be the first since series stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson reached a deal to give full creative control of the franchise to the studio.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

More to come…

Mariska Hargitay on "Call Her Daddy" (Credit: Call Her Daddy/SiriusXM)
Read Next
Mariska Hargitay Explains How a Long Island Psychic Not Giving 'A Rat's Ass' About Her Predicted Her 'SVU' Career | Video

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

Comments