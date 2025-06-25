Denis Villeneuve to Direct Next James Bond Film

Amazon MGM has selected “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve as the director of the 26th James Bond film, which will also be the first since series stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson reached a deal to give full creative control of the franchise to the studio.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

