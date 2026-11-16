Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond

Robert Pattinson has been cast as the next James Bond, Amazon MGM Studios announced on Monday morning.

The casting comes following a round of screen tests that happened in late October that included Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden, but Pattinson was a latecomer to the audition process, finding time to screen test when “The Batman: Part II” went on a short hiatus.

The intense, years-long interest around the casting rumors is a reminder of the staying power of the 64-year-old spy franchise, underscoring why Amazon paid $20 million for full creative control. With the tech titan keen to build out a universe of programming around this world, the stakes are high for a successful re-introduction of James Bond.

Pattinson’s first outing as 007 will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on a screenplay penned by “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight. The film will mark a reunion between Pattinson and Villeneuve, who first worked together on “Dune: Part Three,” which is set to hit theaters in December.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are onboard as producers through their respective Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films banners. Tanya Lapointe is also attached in an executive producing capacity.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement released Monday morning. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

“Today marks a defining moment for our studio and a significant milestone in the history of James Bond as we proudly introduce Robert Pattinson as the next 007,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said Monday. “This iconic character has captivated audiences around the world for more than six decades, and there’s no doubt that Robert’s remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry that legacy forward.”

“We have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond, and we couldn’t be more excited about the journey ahead,” Hopkins added. Villeneuve, meanwhile, praised Pattinson’s “timeless soul” and thanked the other actors who auditioned for the role.

“Before anything else, I want to express my deep gratitude to the remarkable actors who joined us on this journey,” Villeneuve said. “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

Historically, new James Bond actors are cast after intense rounds of screen tests. Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and others landed their roles after performing scenes from classic Bond movies in front of a camera. Even the actors who don’t get the role have been immortalized in these famous screen tests — footage exists of Henry Cavill doing his best Bond, for example.

The next Bond movie will be the first installment since longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control of the franchise to the studio. Amazon MGM officially acquired creative control over the property from Broccoli and Wilson in Feb. 2025. A month later, the studio selected Pascal and Heyman to serve as the series’ new lead producers after stalling out over how to move forward with the franchise under Broccoli and Wilson, who remain co-owners of the Bond property.

For the past 61 years the duo controlled every decision – including who could be 007. British. A certain look. A certain pedigree. However, those constraints are now gone. It’s likely that Villeneuve, Heyman and Pascal won’t want to rock the boat too much, but there are key differences in casting this new Bond now that it’s under new ownership. That includes the potential for the actor to also be involved in a TV spin-off, something Broccoli and Wilson were hesitant to do once Amazon scored the 007 rights and started plotting out its plans for the franchise.

The announcement of Pattinson’s 007 casting comes 20 years to the day that Daniel Craig’s first screen outing as Bond, the Martin Campbell-directed “Casino Royale,” was released in the U.K. in Nov. 2026. Craig’s storied tenure as Bond concluded 15 years and five films later when the actor’s version of the character sacrificed himself at the end of 2021’s “No Time to Die.”

Whoever was going to be cast as Bond next was going to have some particularly large shoes to fill following Craig’s run. The latter garnered more acclaim for his performance as Bond than almost any other performer who has taken the role on over the decades, with both 2006’s “Casino Royale” and 2012’s “Skyfall” ranking among the most widely revered 007 films ever.

Few actors are more equipped to rise to the occasion, though, than Pattinson. His experiences leading both the “Batman” and “Twilight” franchises make Pattinson the rare actor who already knows what it is like to take on a character as popular and beloved as Bond. Now, all that remains to be seen is how well his, Villeneuve and Knight’s version of 007 stacks up to those that have come before it.

“James Bond is one of the most beloved, inspiring, iconic, and yet enigmatic characters in literature and movies. The legacy of this character is in great hands with Robert Pattinson,” Pascal and Heyman said Monday of the casting. “His fearlessness as an actor, his self-deprecating wit, and his ability to continually reinvent himself make him the perfect Bond for our times.”