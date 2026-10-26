Robert Pattinson Is ‘So Happy’ Steven Soderbergh Stepped In to Finish Filming ‘The Batman: Part 2’

Robert Pattinson says he is “so happy” that “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Erin Brockovich” director Steven Soderbergh has signed on to finish filming “The Batman: Part II,” calling the filmmaker’s decision to do so “incredibly generous.”

After years of development, filming officially began on “The Batman: Part II” in June in England and Scotland. However, production on the blockbuster was temporarily paused earlier this month when it was announced that writer-director Matt Reeves has been forced to step away to deal with an ongoing family issue. The pause left the sequel’s future unclear until it was announced that Soderbergh would be stepping in to finish the film’s principal photography phase for Reeves.

“I am so happy he’s come on to help Matt,” Pattinson told GamesRadar+ in an interview published Monday about Soderbergh’s decision to help Reeves get “The Batman: Part II” across the finish line, adding, “It’s incredibly generous of him – and he’s doing it in the loveliest way. It’s completely selfless.”

“I think Matt had put so much work into the script, and we’re almost done,” Pattinson said. “So for someone to come in and say, ‘I just want to help Matt do it; I want to do it in conjunction with him and just get it to the edit.’ And to have someone who’s as talented as Steven doing it is great.”

Pattinson has been busy as of late promoting his latest film, “You Can See Everything” director Lance Oppenheim’s “To Catch a Predator” drama “Primetime.” When he was asked by GamesRadar+ when filming for “The Batman: Part II” would be resuming under Soderbergh, the actor said, “I think they’re in production already. And I’m starting in a couple of days.”

In its announcement, DC Studios revealed it was Soderbergh who approached Reeves and offered to complete principal photography on the latter’s long-developing superhero sequel. DC offered its full support behind the move, with Reeves still set to lead post-production duties and make sure his vision for “The Batman: Part II” is achieved.

Reeves took to social media after the move was announced to note that he is not stepping away from the project altogether.

“Just to be clear, I am not leaving ‘The Batman Part II.’ I am profoundly grateful to Steven for coming to my aid during this challenging time to help me finish principal photography,” Reeves wrote on X. “Thank you to all for your concern and well wishes.”

“The Batman: Part II” is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 18, 2028.