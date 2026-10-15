Steven Soderbergh to Complete Work on Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman: Part II’

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Steven Soderbergh is stepping in to save “The Batman: Part II.”

The director, whose credits include “Ocean’s Eleven,” “Traffic” and more recently “Black Bag,” will complete work on the highly anticipated sequel, which sees Robert Pattinson return to the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, this time joined by Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.

Warner Bros. said in a statement: “As Matt Reeves continues to attend to an ongoing family matter, Steven Soderbergh, as an admirer of Matt’s work, approached Matt and will step in to help the writer-director complete the final weeks of principal photography on ‘The Batman Part 2.’ Matt and Steven will work closely together with the actors and crew to fulfill Matt’s vision of the film.”