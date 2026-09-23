Robert Pattinson Says ‘The Batman: Part II’ Is a ‘Real Left Turn From the First’: ‘Just Feels Really Ambitious’

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Robert Pattinson is opening up more about “The Batman Part II” and celebrating it as a “left turn” from the first film.

In a conversation with Collider at the Toronto International Film Festival, Pattinson finally touched on the upcoming Caped Crusader film. He explained that it was a “different take” from the first film and feels “really ambitious.”

“It’s so ambitious,” Pattinson said. “I mean, I sort of said the other day on something that the first one was a different take on a Batman movie, and this one is another… It’s a real left turn from the first one, but somehow it keeps elements of the kind of feel of it. But it just feels really ambitious, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”

Part of that ambition is from the complexity with Matt Reeves’ script. Pattinson called it “incredibly dense.” The star claimed it was hard to keep it all straight in his head at times, but when it clicks, his excitement for the sequel’s story skyrockets.

“When you see it, the script is incredibly dense, and it’s like, he’s just one of those directors who it’s really obvious that he has the entire thing in his head already,” Pattinson added. “There’s so much in it that it’s almost impossible to encompass the whole thing, but when you keep finding out, you’re like, ‘Oh, no, you know exactly what you want to do with this.’ There’s just something so cool about it.”

“The Batman Part II” remains one of the most anticipated films on the calendar – despite the fact that the exact spot on said calendar has been inconsistent. Back in July, the film was delayed once again, with the film now being released on Feb. 18, 2028, not the October 2027 release date that was previously set.

Reeves has announced a number of castings on his social media throughout 2026 to appease fans amid the many delays. Returning faces from the first film include Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis, as well as new faces like Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson and Charles Dance (expected to play Harvey Dent, his wife Gilda and his father, respectively).

Brian Tyree Henry and Sebastian Koch were announced for unknown roles. Reeves additionally confirmed again that Colin Farrell will return as The Penguin, while Jayme Lawson and Gil Perez-Abraham are tapped to reprise the roles of Mayor Reál and Officer Martinez, respectively.