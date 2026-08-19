No, Sebastian Stan Hasn’t Confirmed He Is Harvey Dent in ‘The Batman: Part 2’

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Sebastian Stan did not actually confirm that he is playing DC villain Harvey Dent in Matt Reeves upcoming “The Batman: Part 2.”

Le Journal du Dimanche reported Monday that the actor said, “I play Harvey Dent,” while discussing the film during an interview with the French outlet, which set social media ablaze Tuesday.

However, according to two insiders, Stan was misquoted and the French publication has since updated their misprint in the online article. The updated segment from the interview is below (via google translate).

What about Avengers: Doomsday, by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, which is coming out on Dec. 16th?

Honestly, I have absolutely no idea. Because we didn’t have a script. We were just shooting scattered scenes. It’s a different way of working, continuous, constantly evolving. The producers didn’t want us to read it in its entirety, to avoid journalists asking us questions. (Laughs.) I’ve been following that rule for fifteen years now, I’m used to it. I also can’t say anything about “Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II .” The beauty of this profession also lies in participating in projects of this scale, which I love as a viewer. Right now, I’m really keen to see Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey”; it looks incredible.

Stan is perhaps best known for his role in another superhero franchise, playing Bucky Barnes, aka the Winter Soldier, in several Marvel Studios films, beginning with 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger” and most recently appearing in last year’s “Thunderbolts*.” He will also appear in Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” set for release Dec. 18.