Sebastian Stan Says Trump’s Antics Are ‘Not a Laughing Matter’ at This Point: ‘The Writing Was on the Wall’

Two years after playing Donald Trump in “The Apprentice,” Sebastian Stan isn’t surprised by the current state of things under the man’s second administration. The actor bluntly said this week that “we’re in a really really bad place,” but that “the writing was on the wall” that it would go this way.

Appearing at the Cannes Film Festival for his new film “Fjord,” where “The Apprentice” first premiered just before Trump was reelected, Stan was asked to reflect on his previous film now that we’re a year into Trump’s second term. The question was met with some laughter, which Stan quickly discouraged.

“It’s just not a laughing matter, to be honest. It isn’t,” he said. “I think we’re in a really, really bad place. I really do. And, to be honest with you, it’s like, when you’re looking at what’s happening, right? Which is, if we’re talking about the consolidation of media, censorships, the threats, the supposed lawsuits that seemingly never end but don’t actually go anywhere, the writing was on the wall.”

“We encountered all that with the movie. To the point where we were, three days before the festival, unsure if the movie was going to play at the festival,” Stan continued.

Indeed, Trump and his team were vocal about their hatred for the film, both before and after it premiered at the festival, and threatened lawsuits often.

“So it’s, you know — maybe people are paying attention more to that film. I think it will stand the test of time for that, but we went through all of it, way before Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and so on,” Stan continued. “Wish it wasn’t like that.”