Sebastian Stan’s 7 Best Performances, In and Out of the Marvel-Verse

Sebastian Stan is back as Bucky Barnes, aka the ruthless, one-armed Winter Soldier in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, “Thunderbolts*,” but the highly trained super soldier is only one of his many great roles.

The award-winning actor is well known for his turn as an action hero, but he is also adept at comedy, dark psychological drama and embodying a number of real-life people on the big and small screen .

Here are our favorite roles of his so far:

Sebastian Stan in “Hot Tub Time Machine” (CREDIT: MGM/UA)

Blaine in “Hot Tub Time Machine”

Not one of his “best” films, per se, but Sebastian Stan is one of the funniest things in this comedy as stereotypical ’80s bully Blaine, who flips out when he thinks time travelers John Cusack, Craig Robinson, Clark Duke and Rob Corddry are actually Russian spies. “They could be some kind of ’21 Jump Street’ spy battalion-type dudes,” he tells his skeptical friend, while readying his “Karate Kid”-style moves.

Sebastian Stan in “Destroyer” (CREDIT: Annapurna Pictures)

Chris in “Destroyer”

Stan is fantastic opposite Nicole Kidman as undercover FBI agents who decide to break the law themselves and keep a gang’s bank robbery stash. Things, as they say, do not go well.

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy”

The actor received an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Emmy nomination for his performance as rocker Tommy Lee in this Hulu miniseries about the ’90s sex tape scandal involving him and then-wife Pamela Anderson (played by the also Emmy-nominated Lily James).

Sebastian Stan in “I, Tonya” (CREDIT: Neon)

Jeff Gillooly in “I, Tonya”

This stacked cast included Oscar winner Allison Janney and Oscar-nominated Margot Robbie as infamous skater Tonya Harding, with Stan also killing it as Tonya’s scheme husband Jeff Gillooly. We love the “Rashomon”-style retelling of events from different points of view.

“A Different Man” (CREDIT: Sundance)

Edward in “A Different Man”

Stan co-stars as actor with neurofibromatosis who undergoes an experimental procedure to be “normal,” but is haunted by his previous appearance. This role earned him a Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance at the Berlin Film Festival and a Golden Globe.

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (CREDIT: Marvel)

James Buchanan “Bucky” Barnes in the MCU

We first met Bucky, the best friend of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in “Captain America: The First Avenger” and we totally understand why Steve would charge into the enemy’s camp to rescue him. It’s heartbreaking when he loses Bucky, but when he returns as an amnesiac assassin in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” audiences also held their breath. In “Black Panther” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” the complex character must contend with his considerable criminal past and try to redeem himself, if he can.

Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” (CREDIT: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Donald Trump in “The Apprentice”

Stan received his first Oscar nomination for his startling convincing role as real estate heir Trump, who was creating a name for himself in the ’70s and ’80s under the mentorship of unscrupulous lawyer Roy Cohn (an also-nominated Jeremy Strong).