Sebastian Stan Bets Trump Has Watched ‘The Apprentice’ ‘100 F—king Times’: ‘He’s a Narcissist’

Sebastian Stan does not think there is any question whether or not Donald Trump has watched “The Apprentice.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair published Monday, Stan reflected on the 2024 film, in which the actor played a young Trump who is taught how to succeed in corporate America by Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). For his performance in the Ali Abbasi-directed film, Stan received critical acclaim and both Golden Globe and Oscar nominations. In October, Trump himself blasted the film and its pre-election release.

“It’s a cheap, defamatory and politically disgusting hatchet job,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us.”

It was unclear if Trump had actually seen “The Apprentice” when he penned that social media post. Stan, however, does not doubt that he has since then. “I would put money down he’s seen it 100 f—king times, of course, because he’s a narcissist,” the actor told Vanity Fair. “And I bet you there’s certain things he likes about it.” When asked what Trump might have enjoyed about the film, Stan reportedly replied with a smile, “How he looked.”

“He loses his humanity. I guess that’s essentially what happens,” Stan remarked of the movie’s interpretation of Trump’s early life. “As an actor, all you’re trying to do is just look at these very human things and identify with them.”

Stan garnered plenty of praise for his transformative performance as Trump, but he did not take home any major awards for his “Apprentice” turn. He lost the Best Actor Oscar in March to Adrien Brody, who won for “The Brutalist,” and while Stan did take home a Golden Globe the same night he was nominated for “The Apprentice,” it was for his performance in “A Different Man.”

He did, however, get something for his work in “The Apprentice” that Stan said was “maybe better” than winning an Oscar: a shout-out from Jane Fonda. The film and TV icon specifically mentioned Stan’s turn as Trump during her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. “While you may hate the behavior of your character, you have to understand and empathize with the traumatized person you’re playing. Thinking of Sebastian Stan in ‘The Apprentice,’” Fonda said.

“I wasn’t at the SAG Awards,” Stan admitted when asked about Fonda’s speech. “I wasn’t nominated. I didn’t go. But somebody told me to turn on the TV because Jane Fonda mentioned my name. I would never have thought in my life that she would know who I am.”