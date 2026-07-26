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Next James Bond Must Place Women on ‘Equal Footing’ to ‘Reflect the Modern World,’ Says Former Series Actress

Trina Parks, who featured in “Diamonds Are Forever,” suggests 007 should not keep “a multitude of partners”

Trina Parks and Sean Connery in 'Diamonds Are Forever' (1971)
Trina Parks and Sean Connery in 'Diamonds Are Forever' (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
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Former James Bond series actress Trina Parks argues that the next 007 reboot should better “reflect the modern world” by giving the character a romantic interest that’s his “equal” instead of “a multitude of partners.”

Parks, who played the assassin Thumper in Sean Connery’s 1971 Bond reprisal “Diamonds Are Forever,” was quoted in the Telegraph on how she thinks one of the longest-running franchises in movies can be better updated for contemporary times.

“Of course, I would like them to keep the romance in, but perhaps not give him a multitude of partners,” Parks said. “The script really has to reflect the modern world, where women are stronger characters and hold powerful positions. … I want this new movie to really place women as Bond’s equal and address the way the world is.”

A professional dancer, Parks’ Thumper featured alongside gymnast Lola Larson’s Bambi in “Diamonds Are Forever.” In the film, the scantily clad, acrobatic duo battle Connery’s 007, tossing Bond through a window before he attempts to drown the two in a swimming pool.

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“I don’t want the women to just fall into bed with him because he is good-looking,” Parks continued. “It should be a female who he has got to prove that he is worthy of being her bed partner. Of course, audiences want to see seduction and that vintage flavor, but the women need to be on an equal footing.”

Notably, Bond did stop bedding a multitude of partners in the series’ most recent entries. Daniel Craig’s final two outings as 007, “Spectre” and “No Time to Die,” followed the spy as he romanced Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux). The two characters were practically monogamous, and even had a daughter together.

Since “No Time to Die,” Amazon MGM has been developing a “Bond” reboot, sustaining a yearslong media cycle of speculation on which actor will be cast to head the franchise. The studio, which spent more than $20 million to acquire creative control of the property last year, has already tapped “Dune” series director Denis Villeneuve to helm the next entry.

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Comments

  1. sgcole111 Avatar
    sgcole111

    Wrong. Fleming created the misogynistic super agent 007. This is the character. Don’t like it? Create your own character. Do not insist that someone else’s art be modified for your comfort.

  2. Redleg17 Avatar
    Redleg17

    Equal footing? Women prove everyday they aren’t on equal footing with men in the real world. Women don’t want to do the dirty hard jobs. They just want the leadership and positions of power. No woman and I mean no woman could take an man on in a fight. A woman needs to cheat to win as she should. And multiple partners? Today’s modern women even Bond would have a hard time keeping up with their body count. Give me a break.

  3. roy@framecore.ai Avatar
    roy@framecore.ai

    Que next woke calamity. Lost money hidden by Oscars and accolades by those who think audiences dont matter. The same audiences who are just fed up waiting for something else , anything else by Taylor Sheridan.

  4. Tony Everday Avatar
    Tony Everday

    Screw that. Women should remain weak and useless just like real life. If anything they should reflect reality and be self entitled tik tok morons. That would actually be realistic