Final James Bond Screen Tests Imminent as Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor Make the Cut

The search for the next James Bond is heating up as four finalists have made it to the final round. According to insiders, “Slow Horses” breakout Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O’Connor have test offers, along with an unknown actor, to be the next 007.

Screen tests are beginning this Friday and go through the next week for the finalists. “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi isn’t testing and is no longer in the mix.

The intense interest around the casting rumors is a reminder of the staying power of the 64-year-old spy franchise, underscoring why Amazon paid $20 million for full creative control. With the tech titan keen to build out a universe of programming around this world, the stakes are high for a successful re-introduction of James Bond.

Historically, new James Bond actors are cast after intense rounds of screen tests. Daniel Craig, Pierce Brosnan and others landed their roles after performing scenes from classic Bond movies in front of a camera. Even the actors who don’t get the role have been immortalized in these famous screen tests — footage exists of Henry Cavill doing his best Bond, for example.

The next Bond movie will be the first installment since longtime stewards Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson ceded full creative control of the franchise to the studio. Oscar-nominated “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the first new installment of the franchise since Daniel Craig’s farewell in 2021’s “No Time to Die.” Amazon MGM Studios hired “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight to write the screenplay for the 26th James Bond film.

Amazon MGM selected Amy Pascal and David Heyman to serve as the new producers for the Bond series after stalling out over how to move forward with the series under Broccoli and Wilson, who ceded creative control but remain co-owners of the franchise.

For the past 61 years, the duo controlled every decision – including who could be 007: British. A certain look. A certain pedigree. However, those constraints are now gone. It’s likely that Villeneueve, Heyman and Pascal won’t want to rock the boat too much, but there are key differences in casting this new Bond now that it’s under new ownership. That includes the potential for the actor to also be involved in a TV spinoff, something Broccoli and Wilson were hesitant to do once Amazon scored the 007 rights and started plotting out its overarching plans for the franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios declined to comment.

Deadline first reported the news.