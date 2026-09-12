Pierce Brosnan Says Next James Bond ‘Could Probably’ Be ‘Someone That None of Us Know About’

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Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says that the next actor to be cast in the iconic role might not be one of the many names that has been reported to be in consideration already.

“There are lots of good hats in the ring. Lots of great actors. I see it. I follow it,” Brosnan told The Times in an interview published Friday. “They could probably just go left-field and pick someone that none of us know about.”

The 73-old-actor, who starred as Bond in “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day,” went on to emphasize that he has no personal preference on who ends up in the role, saying that “I wouldn’t pick anyone. My wife told me not to say anything and I’ve said too much. Because once I say something it goes (everywhere) and I get hanged.”

“I’m just a member of the audience now awaiting the next Bond and wishing him well,” Bronsan continued.

The casting process for the next James Bond remains ongoing as Amazon MGM Studios develops its coming reboot of the long-running spy franchise. The studio has tapped “Dune” trilogy director Denis Villeneuve to helm the revival, with “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight on board to write.

Jacob Elordi, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Harris Dickinson are among the names swirling in reporting on the casting considerations for the reboot. Amazon MGM Studios has kept developments on the project closely guarded since acquiring creative control in a landmark deal with the Broccoli family, the decades-long stewards of the property.

The last James Bond entry came in 2021 with Daniel Craig’s swan song “No Time to Die.” Speculation on which actor would next take over the role has been near breathless since.