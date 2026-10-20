Denzel Washington Teams With Christopher McQuarrie for Thriller at Amazon MGM, United Artists

Amazon MGM Studios and Scott Stuber’s United Artists (UA) have greenlit an untitled thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie that will star two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, The Wrap has learned.

The film will be released in theaters on Oct. 1, 2027.

The script was written by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner (“Into the Dark,” “Edge of Fear”). The official logline for the project is as follows: “A former police detective serving a life sentence is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. Granted compassionate release with six months to live, he returns home to the estranged daughter he left behind and a grandson he never knew existed. He only wants to make amends and forget his dark past. But his dark past has not forgotten him.”

McQuarrie will produce alongside Heather McQuarrie; Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists; Joseph Restaino for Hungry Bull Productions; Reza Moheet and Norman Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment; and Katia Washington and Tommy Harper. Hungry Bull Productions’ Tony Stopperan, Mainstay Entertainment’s Tim Honigman and Joe Guest will serve as executive producers.

Most recently, Washington made his long-awaited return to the stage in “Othello,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and starred in “Highest 2 Lowest,” directed by Spike Lee. Up next, he will star alongside Robert Pattinson and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Netflix’s “The Take” (formerly titled “Here Comes the Flood”). The film is slated for release in 2027.

Washington is repped by WME. McQuarrie is repped by CAA and Greenberg Glusker. Barkan and Zehentner are repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

Deadline first reported the news.