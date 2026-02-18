Retiring Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob to Be Honored at CinemaCon

Ellis Jacob, who is retiring this year after 23 years as president and CEO of Canada’s largest theater chain, Cineplex, will be honored by Cinema United at its annual show CinemaCon in April with the organization’s Legend of Cinema Award.

“Ellis has been a leader at the forefront of global exhibition for decades,” said Michael O’Leary, president/CEO of Cinema United. “He has created an entertainment empire that cannot be matched and has been a tireless advocate on behalf of theatre owners around the world. He is a beloved figure who fully embodies the passion of our industry, and we are honored to be able to show our heartfelt appreciation in this way.”

The Legend of Cinema Award was created by Cinema United in 2023 to “recognizes those individuals who have dedicated their careers to

preserving and elevating the unparalleled magic of the shared theatrical experience,” with Martin Scorsese named as its first recipient.

Jacob, who has been involved in the movie theater business since 1987, became president and CEO of Cineplex in 2003. Since then, he has overseen the growth of the century-old Canadian theater chain, which is the fourth largest in North America.

“No one has played a more central role in guiding our industry through the turbulence and uncertainty of the past years than Ellis,” added O’Leary. “His role in positioning exhibition for future success simply cannot be overstated. He has been a strong supporter of Cinema United and a valued mentor to me in my capacity as CEO. On behalf of the entire exhibition industry, we want to thank Ellis for everything he has done.”

In addition to his work at Cineplex, Jacob served as chairman of Cinema United’s executive board from 2018 to 2020. In 2022, he received CinemaCon’s Marquee Award, given to top executives in movie exhibition.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Legend of Cinema Award. I have spent my entire career believing in the power of moviegoing to bring people together. The theatrical experience has always held a unique place in our culture and I am truly humbled to be recognized with this award. I have been fortunate to work with inspiring partners across the exhibition community who share a commitment to ensuring that cinemas continue to thrive,” said Jacob.

CinemaCon will be held in Las Vegas from April 13-16.