CinemaCon Adds Showcase for Angel, Row K and StudioCanal Slates

CinemaCon, the annual convention for theater owners in Las Vegas, will host a new presentation on the main stage this year showcasing three smaller distributors alongside panels for the juggernaut studios like Warner Bros. and Disney.

Angel, Row K and StudioCanal will show off their theatrical slates in a new program called CinemaCon Film Showcase, which will take place in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on the afternoon of April 13.

Angel, formerly Angel Studios, has several 2026 releases on tap including “Young Washington,” while Row K — which was founded last August — has Maude Apatow’s “Poetic License,” the “Cliffhanger” reboot starring Lily James and the TIFF acquisition “Charlie Harper.” StudioCanal, meanwhile, has Eli Roth’s “Ice Cream Man” set for release this year.

“As a global industry that depends on a diverse pipeline of movies from a wide array of distribution partners, we are incredibly excited to welcome Angel, Row K Entertainment and StudioCanal to be part of this important new program on Monday afternoon,” said Michael O’Leary, President and CEO of Cinema United. “Movie theatres around the world in cities and towns of all sizes rely upon these movies 52 weeks out of the year. They are essential to our industry, and by shining a light on these companies, we celebrate their importance in bringing great movies to fans of all ages across the globe.”

CEO of StudioCanal, Chief Content Officer of CANAL+ Anna Marsh commented: “We are thrilled to be part of CinemaCon 2026 and to take part in this inaugural film showcase. Presenting our slate at The Colosseum and connecting with the exhibition community is a very special moment for StudioCanal and the Canal+ group. We remain firmly committed to films made for the big screen, and we thank Michael O’Leary and his team for providing such an important platform to highlight the creativity, ambition and investment behind bringing great stories to cinemas across the globe.”

“Theaters thrive when audiences have options,” said Executive Vice President and Head of Theatrical at Angel, Brandon Purdie. “Angel is committed to bringing audiences a bold, varied slate of films. We’re proud to stand with Cinema United, CinemaCon, and our partners in exhibition as we redefine the future of theatrical moviegoing together.”

“CinemaCon is a powerful reminder that the theatrical experience remains the heartbeat of our industry, bringing audiences together in a way no other medium can,” said Row K Co-Chairmen Christopher Woodrow and Raj Singh. “Row K was built around the belief that great films deserve to be experienced on the big screen, and we’re proud to join Angel and StudioCanal to showcase a slate designed to deliver bold storytelling, unforgettable performances, and the kind of communal moviegoing moments that only theaters can provide.”

Hosted by Cinema United, CinemaCon takes place place April 13-16 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.