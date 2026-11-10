‘Clashing Through the Snow’ Trailer Teases Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph’s Enemies-to-Lovers Journey

Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph must compete to keep their publishing job as their company makes cuts, but one grounded flight forces the bitter rivals together.
Prime Video’s “Clashing Through the Snow” sees the young professionals journey cross-country to New York City during the holiday season to meet with two authors that could promise them a bestseller.
Briney’s Ryan Mitchell plans to meet with romance novelist Emily McIntire, while Randolph as Hannah Hendricks attempts to win over Bianca Hart (Julia Fox) to publish her memoir, but when their flight gets grounded, the duo have to put aside their differences to make it to the Big Apple.
The holiday rom-com will premiere on Prime Video Monday, Nov. 23.
The first trailer for the upcoming film sees the rivals share a rental car to Manhattan, crash for the night at a motel owned by Lukas Gage and even play Santa and Mrs. Claus at the mall.
Briney and Randolph lead the Christmas rom-com with supporting performances from Gage, Zarna Garg, Andrew Schulz, Julia Fox, Paris Hilton and Tan France. The trailer also sees cameos from New York Knicks stars OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns and his wife Jordyn Woods.
Carlson Young (“The Last Sunrise”) directed the film, which was written by Danny Mackey and Rebecca Ewing (“Love Hard”). PMcG, Mary Viola, Lena Roklin and Bruce Wayne Gillies produced the film.
The trailer for the holiday rom-com also features Olivia Rodrigo’s first Christmas single “Take Me Home (4 Christmas).”