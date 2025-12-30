Corey Feldman Doc Director Disputes Actor’s Claim He Wasn’t Involved in Filming With Behind-the-Scenes Clip

“Corey Feldman vs. the World” director Marcie Hume disputed Corey Feldman’s legal team’s claim that he was not aware of the documentary with a new behind-the-scenes clip, showing the musician and actor participating in filming of the new movie.

The documentary, which debuted Dec. 12, sees Feldman allege that he was molested by Corey Haim while filming their 1987 film, “The Lost Boys.”

In response, Feldman’s legal team said in a statement to media that he had “no knowledge of the production of this documentary or its release. He was not involved in the creative choices, characterization or portrayal of his statements or others in the film.”

In the new clip released on YouTube, Hume refuted those claims with footage of the musician turning the camera back at the director. “Two shot, here’s the deal … Marcie is the documentarian who is making the film that you’re watching. Now that she’s living the life with us, she is part of the adventure, whether she likes it or not. You can’t just be a bird on a wall, or a fly on a wall, when you’re living it.”

“Filming intensely with Corey Feldman was to watch him battle the world. This is no longer just a metaphor: It’s the foundation of why this film is titled ‘Corey Feldman vs. the World,’” Hume said in a statement posted to Instagram alongside the clip.

“I somehow never imagined that he would so fully turn that same reflex on me: The exact same suspicion, flattening of nuance and the insistence that anything complicated must be an attack. I should not feel shocked, but I somehow held hope that he would see the care that went into this film. Somehow, I always hold out hope for him,” she added. Watch the clip below.

As Hume continued, she noted that she “spent nearly a decade making this film, not just embedding on the Corey’s Angels tour and living inside the chaos and vulnerability, but also building an extremely complicated portrait that is entertaining, difficult and deeply human.”

She further defended the project as one “about a complicated person moving through a world built for spectacle.”

Hume added: “We are releasing a deleted scene now because we have to. Corey is publicly saying he does not know how we obtained the footage. This is a small, plain glimpse of the reality of filming with Corey and of the relationship that existed while making this film. That time was challenging but also often positive.”

Before signing off her message, Hume praised Feldman as “endlessly fascinating,” relaying that she still genuinely cares for him.

Feldman and Haim rose to fame in the 1980s and worked together on several projects. Haim died in 2010 at the age of 38. In 2020, Feldman shared his accounts of his and Haim’s alleged abuse by several men in the entertainment industry — including actor Charlie Sheen, which he denied on two occasions.

Of the allegations in “Corey Feldman vs. the World,” Feldman’s legal team told media that the mention of molestation in the doc did not refer to physical abuse, but referred to Haim’s advances towards him.

Variety first reported the release of the clip. Representatives for Feldman did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.