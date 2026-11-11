Crime Comedy Short ‘Munchies’ Wins Grand Jury Prize at Proof Film Festival

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The fourth annual Proof Film Festival wrapped in Culver City with its closing awards ceremony, where the crime comedy short film “Munchies” won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize.

Directed by Florida filmmaker Brittany Alexia Young, “Munchies” follows a group of vulgar teenage girls who, after several hits from a bong, decide to go on a snack run to their local convenience store … just before someone tries to rob it at gunpoint. “Munchies” was supported by the WAVE Grant and Inside Out’s Re: Focus Fund and previously received Decentralized Pictures’ Keslow Camera Award.