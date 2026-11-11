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Crime Comedy Short ‘Munchies’ Wins Grand Jury Prize at Proof Film Festival

Florida filmmaker Brittany Alexia Young got top honors at American Cinematheque’s showcase for rising directors

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Proof Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner "Munchies" (Credit: Craft House Pictures/Proof Film Festival)
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The fourth annual Proof Film Festival wrapped in Culver City with its closing awards ceremony, where the crime comedy short film “Munchies” won the festival’s Grand Jury Prize.

Directed by Florida filmmaker Brittany Alexia Young, “Munchies” follows a group of vulgar teenage girls who, after several hits from a bong, decide to go on a snack run to their local convenience store … just before someone tries to rob it at gunpoint. “Munchies” was supported by the WAVE Grant and Inside Out’s Re: Focus Fund and previously received Decentralized Pictures’ Keslow Camera Award.

The festival’s Documentary Award went to Dan Chen for “The Grind,” which takes an unflinching look at the realities of life in the porn industry through the eyes of one Asian-American male who gives up his tech job in search of adult film stardom.

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Other recipients include “Stem,” a short by Korean-born filmmaker Daeil Kim about a stem-cell scientist who discovers a dark secret behind a supposed cure for all disabilities. Premiering at Telluride earlier this year, “Stem” received Proof’s Gold Jury Award and the Audience Award.

Held at the Culver Theatre, the Proof Film Festival, co-sponsored by TheWrap, highlights up-and-coming filmmakers and provides panels and networking to help newcomers to the entertainment industry. Other sponsors include Amazon MGM Studios, MUBI, Scriptation, First Entertainment Credit Union,
Hendricks Gin, Toña Cereza, Kodak, ShotDeck, Shamel Studio and more. The festival is also supported by a grant from the Culver City Special Events Grant Program.

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Read the full list of award winners below:

2026 PROOF Film Festival Award Winners

Grand Jury Award
MUNCHIES
Director: Brittany Alexia Young
Writer: Brittany Alexia Young
Producer: Jaelyn Ellis

Gold Award
STEM
Director: Daeil Kim
Writer: Daeil Kim
Producers: Justin Nguyen, Qingyi Song, Daeil Kim

Silver Award
SHE’S NON-BINARY
Director: Jess McLeod
Writer: Jess McLeod
Producers: Erin Purghart, Eva Tavares, Jess McLeod

Bronze Award
THANKS FOR CONSIDERING ME
Director: Patrick James Verlin
Writers: Patrick James Verlin, Paolo Carbone
Producers: Victor Nauwynck, Picloc Productions, Bea Ralston, BeeSting Films, Anastasiya Mykhaylova, Courageous Donuts

Documentary Award
THE GRIND
Director: Dan Chen
Producers: Eric Cook, Dan Chen

Audience Choice Award
STEM
Director: Daeil Kim
Writer: Daeil Kim
Producers: Justin Nguyen, Qingyi Song, Daeil Kim

Special Awards

Kodak Excellence in Analog Film Award
RAGAMUFFIN
Director: Kaitlyn Mikayla
Writer: Kaitlyn Mikayla
Producers: Juice Box Films, Hannah Alline, Christina Jundt, Sailor Larocque, Amber Neukum

ShotDeck Cinematography Award
BARBARA
Director: Jillian Moray
Writer: Jillian Moray
Producer: Claire Loudis

PROOF Pitch Deck Show & Tell Award Winner
SNOW BANK
Filmmaker: Willow Fields

PROOF Pitch Deck Show & Tell Award Runner-Up
NUBARIUM
Filmmakers: The Kinoki Bros

Special Mentions
FLOWERS BLOOM WHEN TOUCHED
Director: Priyanka Krishnan
Writer: Priyanka Krishnan
Producers: Raman Nimmala, Andarated Films

KARUPY
Director: Kalainthan Kalaichelvan
Writer: Kalainthan Kalaichelvan
Producers: Shaista Roshan, Shifting Sands Media, Alison Almeida, Fam Jam Media

PAUL RUINS A WEDING
Director: Brad Roelandt
Writer: Brad Roelandt
Producers: Carl Fieler, Stoney Sharp, Horse Cat Studios

Documentary Runner-Up
AMERICAN BABY
Director: Raymond Knudsen
Producers: Raymond Knudsen, Stephen Musumeci, Chris Quintos Cathcart, Byron Atienza, JJ Augustavo, Tara Aquino, Karam Gill, Meghna Chakraborty, Andrew Primavera, Big Blue Pictures, A Bunch of Savages, MGX Creative

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Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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