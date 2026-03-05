Daisy Edgar-Jones in Talks to Star in ‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’

Daisy Edgar-Jones in final talks to star in Paramount Pictures’ “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” TheWrap has learned. The film will be based on the New York Times best-selling novel of the same name by Gabrielle Zevin.

Siân Heder is directing and writing the screenplay based on drafts by Mark Bomback and Gabrielle Zevin.

The official synopsis reads: “‘Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow’ is a modern love story about two friends who meet as children and reunite as adults to create video games, finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives. The relationship explores the intimacy, passion and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s.”

Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing. Zevin is executive producing.

“Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow” has sold over 4 million copies worldwide (over 2M copies sold in North America. and over 1M copies sold in the UK), including 40 foreign language territories, and spent more than a year on the New York Times best-seller list, 51 weeks in hardcover and several more in paperback.

Daisy Edgar-Jones broke out globally with her BAFTA- and Golden Globe-nominated performance as Marianne in the acclaimed BBC/Hulu series “Normal People.” On the big screen, she has starred in films including “Fresh,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “On Swift Horses” and the box-office hit “Twisters.”

Next, Edgar-Jones will star in Focus Features and Working Title’s “Sense and Sensibility,” Chloe Domont’s thriller “A Place in Hell,” and “Here Comes the Flood,” directed by Fernando Meirelles.

Daisy Edgar-Jones is represented by UTA, The B-Side and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern. Zevin is repped by CAA and Douglas Stewart at Sterling Lord Literistic.

