TriStar Pushes Dakota and Elle Fanning’s ‘The Nightingale’ to March 2027

TriStar Pictures “The Nightingale” will be released on March 19, 2027, Sony Pictures announced Friday. The film was previously set to be released on Feb. 12, 2027..

It will star Dakota and Elle Fanning – who were just this week Emmy-nominated – and mark the first time that the two sisters have acted in a film together.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah, “The Nightingale” follows two sisters during WWII who dare to embark on separate, dangerous paths in the fight for survival, love and freedom in German-occupied, war-torn France. Hannah’s novel, published in 2015, reached No. 1 on the New York Times’ Bestsellers List and has spent a total of 165 weeks on the list over the past decade. The book has sold over 11 million copies worldwide and been translated into 45 languages.

It is a great date in the leadup to Easter weekend, which is the 2nd week of release and it’s the best two weeks of the college spring breaks with 30% out on holidays. There are also no films dated for women in March and it is great counter-programing against “Sonic 4.”

Michael Morris (“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy”) will direct from a script by “The Woman King” writer Dana Stevens. The Fannings will produce the film alongside Brittany Kahan Ward for Lewellen Pictures.

Also producing are Elizabeth Cantillon for The Cantillon Company and Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine. Nicole Brown and Shary Shirazi are overseeing for TriStar Pictures.