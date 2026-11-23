Dakota Johnson is attached to star in the relationship-dramedy “Tell Me Everything” for Lionsgate, TheWrap has learned.

This was a competitive spec sale to Lionsgate with multiple preemptive offers. Chelsea Kujawa and Maria Ascanio will oversee for the studio.

In the film, when a celebrity couples therapist runs into marital troubles of her own, she encounters a cynical divorce attorney (Johnson) who no longer believes in love. Their unexpected bond causes both to question everything they know about love in this modern tale about marriage, commitment and relationships.

Johnson, Ro Donnelly and Samantha Racanelli will produce for TeaTime Pictures. Gaelyn Golde penned the script and will executive produce.

Golde most recently wrote and executive produced Netflix’s upcoming “Saturn Return,” starring Rachel Brosnahan, Charles Melton and Will Poulter. Academy Award nominee Greg Kwedar (“Sing Sing”) directed, with Plan B producing. She is also developing a feature at Netflix with Kelly Fremon Craig producing. On the television side, Golde is a writer and producer on both Seasons 1 and 2 of Hulu’s “Chad Powers,” co-created by Michael Waldron and Glen Powell, who also stars.

Johnson is an award-winning actor, producer and filmmaker who recently starred in Amazon’s “Verity,” Neon’s “Splitsville,” which she also produced, and in Celine Song’s “Materialists” for A24. Other notable films include Universal’s billion-dollar “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise, “The Lost Daughter,” “Suspiria,” “Our Friend,” “The Social Network,” “Black Mass” and “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” among others. Through her production company, TeaTime Pictures, Johnson has produced and starred in “Daddio,” “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” “Am I OK?” and the upcoming “The Three Incestuous Sisters.”

TeaTime Pictures, founded by Johnson and Donnelly, is a production company that celebrates the enduring romance of art as a form of escapism. The company first gained recognition with two feature films at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Cha Cha Real Smooth” and “Am I OK?,” the former winning the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and acquired by Apple TV. TeaTime is currently in post on Alice Rohrawacher’s “The Three Incestuous Sisters,” starring Johnson, Saoirse Ronan, Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor. Prior to that, the team released the chaotic comedy “Splitsville” with Neon after premiering at Cannes. Other projects include “Daddio” (Sony Pictures Classics), starring Johnson and Sean Penn, and directed by Christy Hall; “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” (IFC Films), the acclaimed documentary directed by Oscar nominee Nicole Newnham; and “Slip” (Peacock), a genre-bending comedy from Zoe Lister-Jones that earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Johnson is repped by CAA, Untitled and Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole. TeaTime Pictures is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro Slewett Kole. Golde is repped by CAA and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. The deals were negotiated by Dan Freedman on behalf of the studio.

Deadline first reported the news.