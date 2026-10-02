Dakota Johnson Gets Distracted by Her Own Boobs on Question About Taylor Swift’s New Music Video

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Seth Meyers was allowed to ask Dakota Johnson exactly one question about starring in Taylor Swift’s new music video on Thursday night, but it took the actress a bit to actually answer it. First, she was distracted by her own chest.

The moment came just at the end of Johnson’s appearance on “Late Night,” where she was promoting her new film “Verity.” After discussing the film, Meyers brought up Johnson’s other recent project: Taylor Swift’s video for “Patient Zero.” He was quick to assure Johnson that he’d only ask one question, knowing how much she’s likely had to talk about it lately.

“Who can hold their breath under water longer?” Meyers inquired, holding up an image from the video, in which Johnson and Swift are mirroring each other under water.

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“Wow,” Johnson replied.

As Meyers started to offer context to the question and the photo, Johnson simply leaned in and started pointing at each of her boobs repeatedly, earning a massive laugh from the audience.

“Wow, water does wonderful things,” Johnson retorted.

Meyers joked that her pointing looked like she was “ordering a cake,” before ribbing the actress for not actually answering.

“By the way, I love that you’re like, ‘I’m going to give you one question. I’m not gonna answer it,’” Meyers joked. “You know what? I think I got a better answer.”

“I’m going to point to my tits,” Johnson joked back.

Don’t worry, she did eventually answer, giving Swift the crown for a breath holding contest, due to her lung capacity as a singer. You can watch Dakota Johnson’s full appearance on “Late Night” in the video above.