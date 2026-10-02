Seth Meyers Mocks Trump for New Pipeline Investment That Would Take 3 Years: ‘And How Many Years Until the Midterms?’

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President Trump announced new energy investments this week that include building the long-planned Alaska liquefied natural gas project, in an effort to bring gas prices down. But Seth Meyers couldn’t help but laugh at the move, considering how long it would take and how close the midterms are.

During his “A Closer Look” segment, the NBC host poked fun at Trump putting himself “in a bind” ahead of midterms, as a result of the war in Iran, which is directly causing higher gas prices. Meyers wondered if there was any other way Trump could solve the issue, prompting a news clip of the president explaining how the Alaska pipeline means “Gasoline prices in Alaska are going to tumble.”

“Well, you know what? I spoke too soon,” Meyers deadpanned. “That would be huge. If Trump can get this pipeline up and running, it could drastically reduce gas prices and improve Republicans’ fortunes in the midterms. I want to say I’m sorry I was so cynical, Mr. President.”

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At that, the next portion of the same news clip began playing, in which Trump explained that the pipeline would take three years to complete.

“‘Three years? That’s great. And how many years until the midterms?’” Meyers joked, putting on his Trump impression. “‘It’s only a month, sir.’ ‘And that’s sooner, yeah?’ ‘Yes, sir. It’s sooner by two years and 11 months.’ ‘Okay. Well, then, uh, then f–k me, I guess.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.