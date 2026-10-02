Seth Meyers and John Oliver Explain Why Trump Hates Jimmy Kimmel More Than Them

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The hosts of late night television seem to agree that Jimmy Kimmel is the most hated among them by President Trump. And, on Thursday night, Seth Meyers, John Oliver and Kimmel himself had some theories as to why.

Oliver and Meyers appeared on Kimmel’s show as guests this time, promoting their residency at the Beacon Theater. In describing the experience, the men noted that Kimmel actually comes up pretty often during that residency, usually during audience Q&As.

“Because they’ll normally say, like, ‘How does it feel being disliked by the current president?’” Oliver explained. “And we always say, as long as you’re on the air, we’re fine. We are fully supportive. We are fully behind you, the way that we’re fully behind a bulletproof vest.”

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Kimmel wondered why that is, noting that he has a theory. Meyers cut in quickly, offering up his and Oliver’s theory first.

“Other than the fact you don’t like him, we think he would want to hang out with you,” the “Late Night” host said. “Like I think he sees us as a couple of dorks, and even if we were fans of his, he would have no respect for us.”

“But like, I’m sure he talks to people all the time about like, ‘I think he has a pizza oven.’ Like, everything about you, you know what I mean? He’s heard you have like, ‘You know, he knows Larry David and Conan. He’s got a lot of famous friends. His parties sound awesome.’”

Oliver confirmed that he and Meyers don’t even have a pizza oven between them, and laughingly agreed with Meyers. For his part, Kimmel’s theory went in another direction.

“I think it’s this. I think is, he’s an old man, and the only channels that are in his brain, or maybe even like in the remote, are the networks,” Kimmel suggested. “And then he’s got Fox News, and then he’s got the other ones that maybe he looks in from time to time.”

“So I think, first of all, I think he doesn’t have HBO, so you get a break,” he continued, referring to Oliver. “He definitely doesn’t have Comedy Central. He has no idea, like most people, no idea where to find that.”

You can watch Seth Meyers and John Oliver’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.