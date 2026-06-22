Dan Trachtenberg to Direct Animated Horror-Comedy ‘Freddy the 13th’ for Paramount

Dan Trachtenberg, director of the recent “Predator” revival series, is set to direct the animated horror comedy “Freddy the 13th,” which is based on a graphic novel by co-director Yehudi Mercado.

“Freddy the 13th,” follows Freddy VanWinkle, the clumsy black sheep of a family of overachievers who loves blogging about Halloween and slasher films. But his life is turned upside down when, while on a family vacation, he accidentally kills the Boogeyman and is cursed to take on his powers.

Trachtenberg will direct the PG-rated project alongside Mercado and produce alongside Ben Rosenblatt.

“I’ve spent most of my career making movies that parents probably shouldn’t show their kids,” Trachtenberg said in an Instagram post announcing the project.

“Happy to announce, along with Super Mercado Comics and Paramount, I’m finally making one…they…can…?”

Trachtenberg, who made his directorial debut with “10 Cloverfield Lane” and has directed episodes of “The Boys” and “Black Mirror,” is best known for his trilogy of “Predator” films starting with the Hulu film “Prey” in 2022 and continuing with the R-rated animated Hulu film “Predator: Killer of Killers” and the 20th Century Studios theatrical feature “Predator: Badlands” in 2025.

“Freddy the 13th” is the latest in a series of new animated projects announced by Paramount Animation under new chief Jennifer Dodge, which includes an animal-filled spin on the CBS reality series “Survivor” and the Robert Rodriguez film “The Naughty List.” The studio’s next film, “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie,” will release on August 14.