Daniel Radcliffe Disagrees With Andrew Garfield’s Assessment of His ‘Harry Potter’ Performance

Andrew Garfield recently watched the “Harry Potter” films for the first time, and was blown away by Daniel Radcliffe’s performance in them. Radcliffe disagrees.

Sitting down for a live taping of “Happy Sad Confused” podcast at the 92nd Street Y recently, host Josh Horowitz made Radcliffe aware of Garfield’s assessment, which came last month. During an interview, Garfield noted that “Daniel is so goddamn good,” in the “Potter” films, and that Garfield “really liked them.”

“Really? Hey, cool! Thank you Andrew Garfield, you’re awesome,” Radcliffe said. “He’s awesome! He’s so fantastic. That’s really, that’s cool. I disagree with him about my performance in ‘Potter,’ but that’s really nice, thank you!”

Play video

Radcliffe has long been open about his thoughts on his performance in the franchise — usually cringing at himself — but noted that his thoughts have changed as the years have gone on.

“I have more time now for me in the early films,” Radcliffe explained. “Like, when I was 18, I would cringe watching the earlier films. Now, I think the early films are sweet, and now I cringe watching myself when I was 18 or 19. And I assume those dates will just keep changing as to what I find palatable of my own work.”

At that, Horowitz wondered whether there is any time period of the films that Radcliffe is specifically avoiding, prompting another honest answer from the actor.

“I mean, I haven’t seen any of them for so long, so, all of them I guess,” he said with a laugh.

You can watch Radcliffe’s full appearance on ‘Happy Sad Confused” in the video above.