Danny Trejo has faced a lot of backlash for agreeing to star in the controversial “Pawn Shop,” however he claims he had little choice but to finish making the film.

In a new interview with TMZ published Saturday, the actor said he attempted to withdraw from the Daily Wire-backed production but was warned that doing so could result in legal action.

“I tried, and they said no, they’d sue the hell out of me,” Trejo claimed when asked whether he had considered leaving the project. He added that he found another way to push back against the production’s expectations, saying, “I just didn’t say what they wanted me to say. You know, I just changed the lyrics a little.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Danny Trejo says he tried to back out of a movie about ICE and immigration enforcement … but his plans were derailed when he was threatened with a lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/suFdiSJlt0 — TMZ (@TMZ) November 28, 2026

Trejo’s comments offer a new explanation for his involvement in the film, which sparked criticism after his casting became public in October. Produced by Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire and Bonfire Legend, “Pawn Shop” follows an ICE officer who takes refuge in a Minneapolis pawn shop amid unrest surrounding immigration enforcement. Harvey Keitel and Henry Thomas also star in the project, which is directed by Michael Polish.

The controversy prompted Trejo to publicly distance himself from the film’s political position. In an October statement, he emphasized his support for immigrant communities and rejected the suggestion that his participation meant he supported ICE.

“I am a proud Mexican who has always been and will always be a supporter of my community. I am also obviously pro-immigrant. I am not pro-ICE,” he said at the time. “I know where I come from and I know our struggles. I am an actor. My job is to tell a story.”

His son, Gilbert Trejo, also defended the actor following the backlash in an interview with The Independent, claiming that his father had not known the Daily Wire was behind the project until filming was already underway. Gilbert said Danny had initially been drawn to the role because it presented a positive portrayal of a Mexican American character.

Gilbert further alleged that his father was contractually unable to leave the production or publicly criticize the film without risking a lawsuit. He also said the actor had not been familiar with Shapiro before joining the project.

“My 82-year-old dad has never heard of Ben Shapiro, I had to explain to him who that is, and what kind of guy he is,” Gilbert told the outlet.

The film first attracted scrutiny during production in Livingston, Mont., where local residents noticed scenes being filmed using ICE signage, protestors, and what appeared to look like a recreation of the shooting of Renee Good.

Town officials temporarily suspended filming permits following complaints from residents about road closures and disruptions to local businesses, including a food bank. Production resumed after the permits were reinstated.

“Pawn Shop” is expected to be released in 2027.