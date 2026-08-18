Lionsgate Taps David F. Sandberg to Direct Horror Movie ‘Mommy’s Home’

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David F. Sandberg, the director of 2025’s “Until Dawn” film adaptation, is set to direct a new psychological horror movie, titled “Mommy’s Home,” for Lionsgate.

In a Monday announcement, Lionsgate shared that Sandberg was tapped to helm the movie, which was written by screenwriter and actor James Morosini, best known for writing, directing and starring in 2022’s “I Love My Dad.”

According to the official logline, “Mommy’s Home” follows “a young dad whose family life becomes terrifyingly unhinged when his cryogenically preserved mom is unfrozen and sent to live with him.”

“David’s mastery of horror and off-kilter sense of humor make him the perfect match for this material,” Erin Westerman, president, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said in a statement. “In his hands, the movie will be deeply disturbing in the best possible way, while giving great actors the opportunity to really go all in and embrace their darker sides. We have loved James Morisini’s script from the moment we read it. He’s written something incredibly original, with such a distinctive voice, great characters and a dark, twisted sense of humor. We’re thrilled that David responded so strongly to the material.”

In addition to directing, Sandberg is producing alongside Lotta Losten, who produce through their company Mångata. Additional producers include Craig Flores, Dawn Olmstead and Anonymous Content. Nathan Kahane and Morosini will executive produce, as will David Levine, Garrett Kemble and Ryan Schwartz on behalf of Anonymous Content.

Scott O’Brien and Maria Ascanio are overseeing the project for Lionsgate. Dan Freedman negotiated the deal on behalf of the studio.

Outside of his “Until Dawn” big screen adaptation, Sandberg is best known for directing 2023’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” 2019’s “Shazam!,” 2016’s “Lights Out” and “Annabelle: Creation.” He is represented by CAA, Gotham Group and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

Morosini, who sold the original screenplay “Mommy’s Home” to Lionsgate and the elevated comedy spec “Inner Child” to Universal, which is being adapted for the Lego Universe, is set next to direct his original “Bulls” with Dylan O’Brien, Lewis Pullman and Kaia Gerber attached as the leads. He is represented by CAA and Eric Brooks and Matt Rosen at GGSSC.