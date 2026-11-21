David Fincher said he was open to using AI technology amid claims that the technology was incorporated into his latest film, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

Fincher directed the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with a script once again written by Quentin Tarantino. Brad Pitt reprises his role as stuntman and titular Cliff Booth in the movie.

Reviews for the Netflix film came out this week, and some have criticized “Cliff Booth” for its alleged use of generative AI.

Indie filmmaker Patrick Tomasso tweeted that he was “completely gutted” after his screening.

“What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film,” Tomasso wrote. “Shocked it’s not in everyone’s reviews.”

I walked out of Cliff Booth completely gutted.



What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film.



Shocked it’s not in everyone’s reviews – More thoughts with receipts when it’s streaming. https://t.co/uofIO7oUEs — patrick. (@imPatrickT) November 19, 2026

In his Letterboxed review, entertainment writer Louis Peitzman wrote, “The use of generative AI depresses the hell out of me, though. Feels like we’re fighting a losing battle.”

A review by Next Best Picture called “Fincher’s use of generative AI in key moments of the film” as “nothing but an eyesore.”

Neither review specified which scenes may have utilized AI. Fincher himself has yet to go on the record about using AI, but told the LA Times he wasn’t against the technology.

“I’m not a Luddite, so I don’t fear the unknown,” the filmmaker said about the technology in the Nov. 19 interview.

“Is everyone satisfied that we have figured this art form out enough that what we really need to do is go back to celluloid?” Fincher continued. “How long have people painted? 40,000 years? We’re talking about a thing that’s a hundred years old and everyone’s going, ‘Stop. Pencils down. No more iterating. It’s not necessary to have at your fingertips the ability to change the color of that person’s eyes.’”

“Well, it exists. Should we not use it?” he concluded.

Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment, but Peitzman noted that a generative supervisor was listed in the credits after the film.

The criticism comes among a larger backlash against AI. All major U.S. markets — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq composite — sunk heavily on Friday with AI-adjacent chip stocks being sold off. Anthropic, which had its IPO one day prior, sunk 8.5%

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” opens November 25 in IMAX, and on Dec. 23 on Netflix.