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Initial reactions to “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” are in after Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel had its premiere Monday evening, and many are praising the “wild, hilarious hangout movie.”

The highly anticipated follow-up film to Tarantino’s 2019 comedy drama sees Brad Pitt return to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth, which won the performer the Best Supporting Actor Oscar back in 2020. The Netflix-distributed movie, this time directed by David Fincher and written by Tarantino, lets Pitt step into the leading man role as it follows Booth in his new position as a “Hollywood fixer.” And, from what’s being said online, this sequel is just as successful as its predecessor.

“David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ is a wild, hilarious hangout movie,” Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote on X Monday night. “Brad Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and gives his best performance since ‘Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.’ Elizabeth Debicki brings an intoxicating sensuality, and Scott Caan and Peter Weller are such a treat that they could have had triple the screen time. The cinematography is gorgeous. If the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet.”

Reporter Germain Lussier expressed a similar positive sentiment, writing on X, “THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH is my favorite movie of the year and it’s not even close. Hilarious, exciting, romantic, you’ll never guess what happens next and probably not believe it then anyway. Couldn’t love it more if I tried.”

TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor was equally impressed, noting on X Monday evening, “Absolutely loved #CliffBooth — Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate dipped in blood). Stop watching anything, go see it on the biggest screen around, have the time of your life. An absolute triumph. The best.”

Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”

Absolutely loved #CliffBooth — Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate dipped in blood). Stop watching anything, go see it on the biggest screen around, have the time of your life. An absolute triumph. The best. pic.twitter.com/6uUNnHPjyI — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 17, 2026

David Fincher’s “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is a wild, hilarious hangout movie. Brad Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and gives his best performance since “Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.” Elizabeth Debicki brings an intoxicating sensuality,… pic.twitter.com/Z4Ec0AWiAm — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) November 17, 2026

THE FURTHER MISADVENTURES OF #CLIFFBOOTH is a pure riot. David Fincher’s play at a nostalgic bygone era Quentin Tarantino loves works like gangbusters. Takes time to form, but plays like a LA film noir hangout picture. Pitt & Debicki are electric together. Peter Weller, MVP. pic.twitter.com/njhxWdSm0f — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) November 17, 2026

David Fincher’s The Further Mis-Adventures of #CliffBooth pops, throbs and crackles. Like Once Upon a Time… this is a love letter to LA. An eclectic, ragtag cast make this a slick and sexy romp. A salty and slower-burning side piece to Tarantino’s original with a fire final act. pic.twitter.com/3izap5l2wp — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 17, 2026

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is an absolute banger. An aesthetically rich film that beautifully captures the relationship between Los Angeles and the movies. Brad Pitt is as charismatic as ever. Truly one of the year’s best films. — Ricky Vàlero (@rickyvalero_) November 17, 2026

#TheFurtherMisAdventuresOfCliffBooth is a PURE cinematic trifecta of Tarantino’s signature chaos, Fincher’s meticulous attention to detail, and Brad Pitt’s effortlessly charismatic Cliff Booth.

All wrapped into a stylish love letter to 1970s Hollywood cinema that reminds us… pic.twitter.com/o3ysMan8F3 — Zach Pope (@ZachhPope) November 17, 2026

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH is my favorite movie of the year and it’s not even close. Hilarious, exciting, romantic, you’ll never guess what happens next and probably not believe it then anyway. Couldn’t love it more if I tried. pic.twitter.com/wcJmcnOJkU — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) November 17, 2026

David Fincher cools down Tarantino with precision in THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH. A cynical neo-noir anchored by a superb, lethal Brad Pitt in full restraint: he no longer does stunts, he cleans up the filth of 1977 Hollywood. A brilliant, relentless auteur anomaly. pic.twitter.com/xD9ZYgqq2u — Jairo Jiménez (@jairojimenez_) November 17, 2026

Go see The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, It’s a F—-king brilliant film. Tarantino + Fincher are perfect partners in crime to deliver this, and they do it in spades. Inject the Trent and Atticus score into my blood. Need 2 c it again pic.twitter.com/qwuMvDLKem — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) November 17, 2026

the further mis-adventures of cliff booth is one of the best films of the year. genuinely so fun could have watched this ensemble for hours. cliff booth as a travis mcgee type of la cool guy, a dream. brad pitt is effortlessly perfect, mellow glow with a streak of violent love 💘 pic.twitter.com/z98sCa2zZY — kenzie xcx 🦋 (@kenzie__xcx) November 17, 2026

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino, hits theaters on Nov. 25.