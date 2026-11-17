Initial reactions to “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” are in after Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” sequel had its premiere Monday evening, and many are praising the “wild, hilarious hangout movie.”
The highly anticipated follow-up film to Tarantino’s 2019 comedy drama sees Brad Pitt return to the role of stuntman Cliff Booth, which won the performer the Best Supporting Actor Oscar back in 2020. The Netflix-distributed movie, this time directed by David Fincher and written by Tarantino, lets Pitt step into the leading man role as it follows Booth in his new position as a “Hollywood fixer.” And, from what’s being said online, this sequel is just as successful as its predecessor.
“David Fincher’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ is a wild, hilarious hangout movie,” Variety’s Clayton Davis wrote on X Monday night. “Brad Pitt slides back into his beloved Oscar-winning role and gives his best performance since ‘Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood.’ Elizabeth Debicki brings an intoxicating sensuality, and Scott Caan and Peter Weller are such a treat that they could have had triple the screen time. The cinematography is gorgeous. If the 2019 film was a love letter to L.A., this one is a full-on sonnet.”
Reporter Germain Lussier expressed a similar positive sentiment, writing on X, “THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH is my favorite movie of the year and it’s not even close. Hilarious, exciting, romantic, you’ll never guess what happens next and probably not believe it then anyway. Couldn’t love it more if I tried.”
TheWrap’s own Drew Taylor was equally impressed, noting on X Monday evening, “Absolutely loved #CliffBooth — Tarantino and Fincher are like peanut butter and chocolate (the peanut butter is profane and the chocolate dipped in blood). Stop watching anything, go see it on the biggest screen around, have the time of your life. An absolute triumph. The best.”
Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth.”
“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Carla Gugino, hits theaters on Nov. 25.