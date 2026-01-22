David Zaslav Boasts Warner Bros. Discovery’s 33 Oscar Nominations: ‘A Truly Golden Moment’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is celebrating the media giant’s haul of 33 Academy Award nominations on Thursday.

“Warner Bros. has a remarkable history of shaping film and storytelling and today that legacy shines brighter than ever as we add another defining chapter,” Zaslav wrote in a memo to staff. “This is a truly golden moment for our company and also a powerful validation of our strategy: to believe in movies, to believe in original storytelling, and to believe in the theatrical experience.”

“Sinners” led with 16 total nominations, the most ever for a single film, while “One Battle After Another” had 13 total nominations. “Weapons” also received a Supporting Actress nomination for Amy Madigan.

In addition to congratulating studio chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy and their teams across Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema, Zaslav also praised HBO chief Casey Bloys and co-EVPs of documentary and family programming Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller for nominations for “The Alabama Solution,” “The Devil Is Busy” and “Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud.”

“Most of all, this moment belongs to the filmmakers, casts and craftspeople whose talent, imagination and willingness to take creative risks brought these stories to life,” Zaslav added. “Across categories including Best Picture, Directing, Acting, Screenwriting, Music, Design, Documentary and Casting, this recognition reflects the scale, range and creative excellence that define Warner Bros. Discovery. This is a special moment for our company, for our filmmaking partners and for audiences everywhere who love great storytelling. We should all take great pride and keep raising the bar.”

His message came just a few hours after Paramount launched its proxy battle to block Netflix’s $83 billion deal for WBD’s studios and streaming assets while also extending its $30-per-share tender offer. However, Warner Bros. remains confident in its agreement with Netflix.

“Once again, Paramount continues to make the same offer our Board has repeatedly and unanimously rejected in favor of a superior merger agreement with Netflix. It’s also clear our shareholders agree, with more than 93% also rejecting Paramount’s inferior scheme,” a WBD spokesperson shared in a statement. “We are confident in our ability to achieve regulatory approval for the Netflix merger and look forward to delivering the tremendous and certain value our agreement will provide to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders.”