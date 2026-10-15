Decentralized Pictures Unveils Casting Award With Director Kevin Smith

Decentralized Pictures (DCP), a nonprofit “dedicated to empowering emerging filmmakers,” has announced the Kevin Smith Casting Award in collaboration with the acclaimed writer/director behind “Clerks,” “Dogma” and “Red State.” The recipients (up to two) will be selected by Smith and receive a speaking role in his upcoming feature film. Smith’s last feature was 2024’s “The 4:30 Movie.”
Following the success of the nonprofit’s recent Sofia Coppola Short Film Award (which had over 2,300 submissions), DCP continues the trend of “democratizing access to filmmaking using a community-driven selection process,” according to the official release. In the Kevin Smith Casting Award, the community-selected aspiring actors “will then be hand-picked by the director to have a speaking role in his next film and will receive travel support for the film shoot.”
“I’m thrilled to team up with the folks at Decentralized Pictures to find new talent to join the View Askewniverse,” said Smith in an official statement. “I can’t wait to see what kind of wonderful talent the community brings to the table for this film.”
According to the release, “this award draws from Smith’s irreverent filmmaking voice, seeking to select up to two rising actors to spotlight their talent in a feature film.”
“We are honored to collaborate with a film icon like Kevin Smith to continue Decentralized Picture’s mission of uplifting emerging talent in film,” said Leo Matchett, co-founder and CEO of DCP, in an official statement. “We value our community’s insight, and know that with their involvement, we will find the right talent to fulfill this extraordinary opportunity.”
To submit for consideration, “all aspiring actors and actresses aged 18+ can record themselves saying the provided lines like one of the characters most associated with the View Askewniverse, Jay. The lines must be said as written, but they are encouraged to interpret the material in their own way, while remaining faithful to the character.”
In other words: go nuts.
The top-rated projects will “first be selected by the DCP community using the nonprofit’s transparent voting platform, evaluating each submission for their creative identity and artistic voice. Smith and the DCP Board will then select the final recipient(s) from the community chosen finalists to have this once in a lifetime experience.”
Submissions are open now through November 15 with the review period ending on November 22. The finalists will be announced shortly after. The award recipients must be able to travel to Canada or Los Angeles for the shoot. Full eligibility and submission requirements for the Kevin Smith Casting Award can be found here.