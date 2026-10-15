Decentralized Pictures Unveils Casting Award With Director Kevin Smith

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Decentralized Pictures (DCP), a nonprofit “dedicated to empowering emerging filmmakers,” has announced the Kevin Smith Casting Award in collaboration with the acclaimed writer/director behind “Clerks,” “Dogma” and “Red State.” The recipients (up to two) will be selected by Smith and receive a speaking role in his upcoming feature film. Smith’s last feature was 2024’s “The 4:30 Movie.”

Following the success of the nonprofit’s recent Sofia Coppola Short Film Award (which had over 2,300 submissions), DCP continues the trend of “democratizing access to filmmaking using a community-driven selection process,” according to the official release. In the Kevin Smith Casting Award, the community-selected aspiring actors “will then be hand-picked by the director to have a speaking role in his next film and will receive travel support for the film shoot.”

“I’m thrilled to team up with the folks at Decentralized Pictures to find new talent to join the View Askewniverse,” said Smith in an official statement. “I can’t wait to see what kind of wonderful talent the community brings to the table for this film.”