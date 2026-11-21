After a 17-year run at Searchlight Pictures, Derval Whelan is set to retire at the end of the month from her role as U.S. Head of Distribution, TheWrap has learned.

The specialty label will announce the industry vet’s replacement imminently.

Whelan’s tenure with the specialty studio extends back 20 years — with a brief break between 2021 and 2023 when she worked as President of Distribution at Bleecker Street. Her run began with “Little Miss Sunshine,” and includes such award-winning titles as “12 Years a Slave,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The Shape of Water,” “Birdman,” “127 Hours” and “Slumdog Millionaire.” Searchlight garnered 18 Best Picture Oscar nominations during Whelan’s time with the studio; in total, they received 161 Oscar nominations and 45 wins.

Before Searchlight, Whelan held positions at Sony Pictures Classics, Miramax, MK2 USA and Orion Classics.

Searchlight Pictures currently has “Wild Horse Nine” from director Martin McDonagh playing in theaters. The film has grossed $30 million worldwide

In his review of the film, The Wrap’s William Bibbiani wrote: It’s not a crime that Martin McDonagh’s “Wild Horse Nine” isn’t as funny or touching as his Oscar-nominated crime comedy “In Bruges,” or as acidic and fascinating as the Coen Brothers’ “Burn After Reading.” But if it was a crime, McDonagh would find a way to forgive it. The director of “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Seven Psychopaths” has an enduring love for wrong-doers and a special way of sympathizing with their plight. It’s usually the same way, over and over again, but it’s a special way and it’s often very amusing.

Searchlight Pictures will also release Tony Gilroy’s “Behemoth!” starring Pedro Pascal on Dec. 4.