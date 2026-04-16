‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Meryl Streep Offers More Withering Putdowns in CinemaCon Sneak Peek

Instead of a Marvel movie, Disney will kick off the summer season with the legacyquel “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” as Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reunite 20 years after the first film.

In a sneak peek at the film, we see Miranda in a meeting at Runway doing what she does best…running over her employees as she watches a video of models “stumbling around like starving patients at a methadone clinic in New Jersey.”

She responds to another idea involving shoes based on national parks by groaning and saying “may my suicide be brief and painless.” When her HR advisor clears her throat, she says, “What? I’m not talking about killing anyone…yet.”

The trailer for “Devil Wears Prada 2” became 20th Century Studios most watched trailer ever and is tracking for an opening weekend of at least $70 million at the domestic box office, with some optimistic projections suggesting an opening of more than $90 million. If it hits that higher benchmark, it will have earned a higher opening weekend than films like “Thunderbolts*” and “Dune: Part Two.”

In the new film, Andy Sachs has risen from a put down assistant to a veteran fashion editor. She is called back to Runway to serve as its features editor as her former nightmare boss, Miranda Priestly, is struggling to keep the magazine open amidst the demise of the print industry. And the only way to save the magazine may be a deal with a luxury brand with another former assistant of Miranda’s who has no love lost for her: Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt.

“The Devil Wears Prada 2” hits theaters May 1.