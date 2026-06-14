‘Disclosure Day’ Earns $92.9 Million Global Box Office Opening Amid Steep Drops for ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘Masters’

Universal/Amblin’s “Disclosure Day” is off to a solid start with a $44 million domestic/$92.9 million global opening on a weekend at the box office where Focus Features’ “Obsession” remains the one constant while last weekend’s major studio offerings took sharp drops.

“Disclosure Day,” which marks Steven Spielberg’s first film on the summer slate since “The BFG” in 2016, marks his best domestic opening since “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008 and his best global opening since “Ready Player One” in 2018.

As expected for a Spielberg film, “Disclosure Day” skewed heavily towards older audiences who have grown up with his films, with 59% of moviegoers over the age of 35 and 41% over the age of 45. By comparison, 38% were in the 18-34 demographic, with just 17% under the age of 25.

This could lead to a sharp second weekend decline for “Disclosure Day” unless older moviegoers continue to significantly turn out, as moviegoers under 45 are likely to be drawn to Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 5” next weekend. Tracking for an opening of at least $150 million if not higher, the return of Woody and Buzz is expected to be a four-quadrant hit that will bring out moviegoers well beyond families.

“Disclosure Day” will also have to face word-of-mouth that, while generally positive, hasn’t been as enthusiastic as many of Spielberg’s past films with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 80% critics and 73% audience. The film’s B grade on CinemaScore is the first time a Spielberg movie has received a grade below A- since “Crystal Skull,” and unlike that film, “Disclosure Day” doesn’t have the nostalgia of “Indiana Jones” to fall back on.

In second place is “Obsession,” which now stands at $188 million domestic and $260 million worldwide after a fifth weekend total of $19 million, which is *still* above the horror hit’s $17.7 million opening weekend. In the coming week, “Obsession” will become the fifth horror film in history to cross $200 million domestic before inflation adjustment in box office history and only the second original film to cross that mark since 2017 alongside last year’s “Sinners.”

Paramount/Miramax’s “Scary Movie” is in third with $14.5 million, which is a massive 73% drop from its $54.3 million opening. The good news is that the film has already turned a theatrical profit against its $30 million production budget, as it stands with $84.5 million domestic and $173 million worldwide.

The same can’t be said for Amazon MGM’s “Masters of the Universe,” which also had a huge second weekend drop of 71% for a second weekend total of just $8.4 million. With a global total of just $86 million after two weekends, this $170 million-plus budgeted blockbuster is bombing fast as it is failing to draw a significant audience beyond Gen X male moviegoers nostalgic for the 80s fantasy franchise.

“Masters of the Universe” has fallen to the No. 5 spot behind the third weekend of A24/Chernin’s “Backrooms,” which has added $11.2 million. The highest grossing film in A24 history now stands at $160 million domestic and $262 million worldwide, all against a budget of just $10 million.

Farther down the charts, Lionsgate’s “Michael” has now reached totals of $362 million domestic and $932 million worldwide, putting it $43 million away from passing “Oppenheimer” as the highest grossing biopic of all time. The King of Pop film added $4.1 million domestically and $6.7 million from its opening weekend in Japan, where it is being distributed by Kino Films.

More to come…